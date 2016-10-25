Slimmer meets swimmer at semi-finals

Brightons slimmer Aysha Thomson enjoyed a sweet treat when she met Olympic swimmer Mark Foster at a recent competition.

Aysha (35) was one of 54 women to win a place at the semi-finals of Slimming World’s Woman of the Year 2016 competiton after shedding an incredible 9st 6lbs.

She made it to the semi-finals after members at her Grangemouth group voted for her to be their representitive at the national competition where she met the swimming champion.

Aysha, who slimmed from 18st 12lbs to 9st 6lbs said: “I’d tried and failed to lose weight so many times that I honestly thought that I was destined to be overweight forever. But Slimming World completely opened my eyes to a totally new way of eating. The changes I’ve made were so simple that I actually barely noticed them.

“But I did notice the change on the scales though – in my first week I lost 4lbs! I couldn’t believe it because I’d felt so full and satisfied.”

Karen Petale, who runs the Grangemouth group that Aysha attends, said: “Aysha is such an inspiration to everyone in our group. While she has lost weight she’s grown in so many other ways – her confidence, her happiness and her zest for life.”

Unfortunately Aysha didn’t make the final of the competition. The overall winner of will be announced next month.