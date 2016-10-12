Site visit for future of bowling club ground

Councillors from the planning committee visited a site in Glen Village following objections from neighbours about plans for flats and a retail development.

A large number of residents also turned up for the site visit at the end of last month at the former Glen Village Bowling Club where a proposal for 15 houses has been submitted to Falkirk Council.

Neighbours and residents say that if the development went ahead it would cause a loss of parking which would not be replaced.

As well as the parking issues, there were a number of objections in relation to the proposed retail unit, the proximity of the access to Glenbank and concerns over antisocial issues, deliveries and the likes of construction.

The council received a total of 112 objections to the planning application by Alpha Glen Developments Ltd.

Councillor Colin Chalmers said: “I called the application in to committee for the purposes of the site visit owing to the many issues raised by local residents. Most of the concerns from residents relate to the loss of parking and the addition of traffic into the village in relation to road safety.”