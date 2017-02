A memorial service will be held at St Michael’s Parish Church on Friday for former Linlithgow and West Lothian MP Tam Dalyell.

It is an open event which people can come along to and pay their respects.

The service starts at 1pm at the church in Linlithgow next to the palace. Sir Tam passed away in January aged 84 after a short illness.

He was a Labour MP for 43 years and was Father of the House of Commons.