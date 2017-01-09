Signs look good for 2017

A village has enlisted the help of a talented young artist to help create a new sign to welcome visitors.

Antonine Primary School pupil Andrew Hamilton (11) recently joined Councillor Linda Gow and community councillor Ian McGregor to see the sign, which has been erected on Bonnybridge Road in Bonnybridge.

Andrew’s design was judged to be the best one received from local schoolchildren who entered a special competition organised by Bonnybridge Community Council and Greenhill Historic Society.

The two organisations were looking at ways to better promote the identity and image of the village.

They came up with the first specialised village sign to be erected in the area since 1997.

Mr McGregor said: “We have new people coming to live in Bonnybridge and also the growth of visitors using the John Muir Way so it is important to say ‘Welcome’ as they enter the village.

“It is also vital to underline historic aspects by declaring our World Heritage Site status. Many places, including part of the Lake District, are jumping through hoops trying to achieve World Heritage status, and we have two such sites within our boundary.

“If this sign meets with the approval of our residents we will endeavour to repeat it at all roads into the village.”

Mr MrGregor thanked Andrew for his design, Councillor Gow for kick starting the application process and Falkirk Council network co-ordinator Russell Steedman for his assistance.