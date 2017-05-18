Shoppers will benefit as new stores and coffee shop open

News of two more traders coming into the Howgate has been welcomed by bosses at the Falkirk shopping centre.

Costa will be opening a new café, while continuing to operate their units in nearby Kirk Wynd and at the Central Retail Park.

Meanwhile, Card Factory will be relocating its Kirk Wynd shop to a unit within the centre.

No details of opening times for either business has yet been revealed but it is anticipated that it will be late June or early July.

Margaret Foy, the Howgate’s marketing manager, said: “We’re delighted to welcome both of these businesses to join our established list of traders.

“Costa, the UK’s favourite coffee shop chain, continues to grow in the Falkirk area and this will be their second store in the town centre bringing local jobs, community based support and of course a fantastic range of food and drinks.

“Card Factory which has over 850 stores nationwide will open this summer with their wide range of cards, wrap and gifts.”

The Howgate will be hosting its Spring fashion shows on Saturday, May 27 at 1pm, 2pm and 3pm which will feature finalists in the Model Search Scotland competition.