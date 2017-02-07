Shock death of Grangemouth haulier Duncan Adams

Family, friends and employees past and present are mourning after the shock death of local businessman Duncan Adams, father of Loose Women presenter Kaye, on Friday.

Mr Adams, who was presented with the Falkirk Herald Business Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2010, passed away suddenly leaving his wife Cathie and the rest of his family devastated.

Duncan Adams with wife Cathie

Duncan started his road haulage company, Duncan Adams Haulage in Grangemouth, as a young mechanic from his home with wife Cathie in 1961 before Kaye was born.

It grew to an international company operating from Grangemouth Docks with 100 lorries regularly travelling to and from Europe. By the time he got his lifetime achievement award, he was 78 years old and had been in the business for 50 years.

In a statement posted on the Nadia and Kaye Facebook page today (Tuesday), Kaye (54) said: “On Friday, my beloved Dad, Duncan, passed away suddenly. He has left an enormous chasm in our family structure..

“The finest of men, he loved life and he loved us: always ready to laugh, never afraid to cry and full of wit, wisdom and kindness.

Duncan Adams owned a haulage company in Grangemouth

“I shall miss him more than words can say and if you see me on TV or radio ‘being me’, don’t be fooled...I will be’ being me’ with a broken heart.

“I know I am not alone in experiencing loss so my thoughts go out to all of you who tread the same path.”