Shieldhill couple celebrate diamond wedding

A Shieldhill couple who met in the Army are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary today (Thursday) after raising their own little regiment.

Robert and Veronica Davie, who are both 80 and have four children, 10 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, say having a close family is the key to a long and happy marriage.

The happy couple on their wedding day in 1957

Robert was serving with the Royal Pioneer Core in Donnington, Shropshire when he first set eyes on Veronica, who was a cook in the Sergeant’s Mess, in the Naafi and their love blossomed over coffees.

After a whirlwind romance the couple were married on August 3, 1957 at St Bartholomew’s Church in Armley in the west of Leeds where Veronica lived after moving there as a youngster from Newcastle.

The young couple then moved back north to Shieldhill where Robert was born and bred to start family life and it wasn’t long before first child Margaret came along in 1958.

Next was Robert junior, Edward and then Veronica the youngest.

Robert worked his days making mono blocks at the Marshall Mono site in Falkirk which was previously JK Miller and Mono, while Veronica was one of the dinner ladies in the kitchen of Shieldhill primary for 20 years before she retired.

“We used to get a row off the kids if we didn’t have beetroot on the menu, it was amazing how many of them loved it,” said Veronica.

The couple were also regulars at the old Glen Village Lodge club, which has now sadly closed down.

They also have an adventurous side and were given a helicopter trip over the River Forth by granddaughter Rachel.

Robert said: “You always get worried when Rachel is involved in stuff like that.”

The couple added: “We’re very lucky, we have an amazing close family and we would like to thank them and all of our friends for their support over the years.”

The family was heading to Orocco Pier for a celebratory lunch today.