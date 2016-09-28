Shale ship finally docks

The ship carrying the first fracked shale gas from the US to Scotland has safely docked today after being held up on the River Forth overnight.

The Ineos Insight Dragon tanker, which is carrying 27,500m3 of ethane from American shale fields, has finally docked at lunchtime in Grangemouth, much to the relief of the company, which wants to start a shale gas “revolution”.

Arriving yesterday, the Insight was due to dock at midday but strong winds of 50-knots – four times above the safe limit – prevented the boat from safely entering the terminal and had to remain on the Firth of Forth overnight.

Jim Ratcliffe, chairman and founder of Ineos, said: “I am pleased to say the Ineos Insight has now docked.

“This is a game changer for British manufacturing. Its arrival guarantees the security of thousands of jobs in Scotland and could spark a shale gas revolution.”

It’s the first time that ethane from US shale gas has ever been shipped to the UK and Ineos say it represents the culmination of a $2 billion investment.