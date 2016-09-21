SEPA will meet watchdog

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has agreed to meet with a local watchdog group to hear residents’ concerns.

Earlier this month Grangemouth Community Council held a meeting with the area’s elected representatives, including local councillors and MSP Angus MacDonald, to put forward the case for creating a permanent and accessible SEPA and Falkirk Council environmental health presence within the town.

Walter Inglis, of the Community Council, said: “We made what we consider to be a strong case in support of the need to increase the oversight by our environmental protection agencies of the town’s living environment, given the community environment is under extreme pressure due to the proximity of various forms of industry.”

SEPA officials have indicated a willingness to meet community representatives to discuss concerns and a meeting is being set up in the near future between the community council and both SEPA and Falkirk Council officials.