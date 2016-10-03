Sensory garden wrecked

A sensory garden for people with disabilities has been wrecked by callous vandals.

Coping slabs on a wall around a water feature were broken and the boundary walls were spray-painted at the Forth Valley Sensory Centre’s garden in Camelon over the weekend.

The vandals struck some time between 5pm on Friday and 9am this morning. Words were also scraped onto the wall of the water feature and the entrance gates were damaged to access the garden.

A spokesman for the centre said: “It’s very frustrating. They must have went to some effort to get into garden as the gates were damaged.

“They’ve used some of the large white stones in the garden to actually cause the damage. Some hanging baskets were damaged too.

“We don’t know what the monetary cost will be just yet but the cost to users is high. This is a place they can come and relax in and it’s been a great day today and the garden’s been closed.

“This is a community space so it’s not just our users who have suffered here.”

Police have issued an appeal for information.

Constable Arthur McInnes said: “This garden gives people with sensory impairment a place to relax that is tailored for their needs.

“These vandals have shown no regard for the cost to the charity or the needs of the people who use it.”

Anyone with information that can help trace those responsible is asked to contact police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.