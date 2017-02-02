Sensory garden is coming up roses

A family-owned business in Falkirk has contributed £1000 to help re-build Forth Valley Sensory Centre’s garden after it was destroyed by vandals

Montana Care Home in Grahams Road donated the funds which will be used to buy new plants, equipment and create activities for people across the town.

The garden was vandalised in October when concrete slabs were pulled up and walls were spray painted.

But the money, which was handed over to sensory centre manager Jacquie Winning by Montana Home Care managing director Helen Smith recently, will help give the whole garden a complete makeover.

Helen said: “We have clients who have used the centre with some great results, giving them social interaction and help they wouldn’t get elsewhere.”

Jacquie added: “We are so grateful to Helen and her team for this generous donation.

“It was especially nice to come in and address the staff who see people each day who are managing a sensory condition.

“We know that social interaction is one of the best things to raise overall wellbeing which is why our work is so important.”