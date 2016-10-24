Sensory garden dream comes true

A dream garden which took six years to be realised has finally been opened in a district village.

Dunmore Village Association and local residents worked tirelessly to deliver a new sensory garden on land in the centre of the community that was under threat of being sold to developers.

Chairman of the association’s committee Matt James said: “The garden took six years to come to fruition, with delays acquiring the land, the risk of it being sold to developers and then gaining the necessary funding from the landfill tax.

“We would like to thank everyone involved and those who were instrumental in bringing everything together who were Lillian Watson, Craig Martin, Sandra Mitchell, Julie Pitt, Gary Nicolson, Robert Arbuckle and Resolution Grounds Maintenance, Frank McCord, Ginny Sutherland, Christine Meffan and the whole Dunmore Village Association committee.”