Senior officer explains non attendance

The senior police officer criticised for missing a meeting to discuss local policing has blamed a “misunderstanding” for the ‘no-show’.

Falkirk Council had planned to debate the issue last Wednesday and expected Chief Superintendent Thom McLoughlin, divisional commander for Forth valley, to be there.

Provost Tom Coleman said it was a “discourtesy” no-one from Police Scotland attended.

Yesterday (Wednesday), the chief superintendent stressed: “An appropriate police representative from the division had been scheduled to attend on September 20, however, following discussion with the council chief executive it was agreed the matter could be addressed at a later date to ensure all relevant individuals were available to engage in the process.

“It was my understanding councillors would have been informed of the reasons to remove the item from the agenda. The matter was clearly a misunderstanding and now resolved.

“I look forward to working with council leaders and the chief executive’s office as we move forward.

“We are absolutely committed to maintaining our excellent working relationship with Falkirk Council and ensuring elected members are fully involved in, and supportive of, our local policing plan.”