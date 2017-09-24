Selfies at the Kelpies

A new selfie trail encouraging families to get out and discover the Forth & Clyde Canal has been launched between The Falkirk Wheel and The Kelpies.

The #Wheel2Kelpies Selfie Trail runs between two of Scotland’s biggest landmarks – The Falkirk Wheel and The Kelpies – along Scotland’s oldest canal, the Forth & Clyde.

The four mile trail aims to encourage families to explore the many sights and stories of the waterway by walking, cycling, and paddling the route – while stopping to snap a selfie on their smartphones along the way.

The #Wheel2Kelpies Selfie Trail was launched by Scottish Canals on Friday, and aims to show visitors the most interesting photo-stops, buildings and art along the canal banks.

Leaflets outlining the trail are available from The Falkirk Wheel and The Horsebox Café behind The Kelpies or can be downloaded from the Scottish Canals website.

The best selfie each month will win a voucher for The Falkirk Wheel or The Horsebox Café at The Kelpies.