SeeingScotland competition winner revealed

A photograph of a boy and his dog taken on the Solway Coast has been chosen by people across Scotland as their favourite image in the Parliament’s #SeeingScotland photography competition.

The image had previously been shortlisted by world-famous photographer Harry Benson.

The photographer is Lorna Young who is a marketing consultant based in Dumfries. She has won a signed Harry Benson book which will be presented to her at the Parliament by the Presiding Officer as well as being given a special tour of the Parliament. The photograph will also join the Scottish Parliament art collection and go on display in the Parliament’s public café.

Over 5,000 people across Scotland took part in the competition through Instagram which asked people to share their photos on Instagram that encapsulated:

– Your life in Scotland

– What Scotland means to you

– A celebration of Scotland

Lorna Young said: “I’m thrilled and genuinely gobsmacked to have won. Harry Benson’s work is iconic, so to know that he’s seen my photo, never mind selected it as one of his favourites from this competition, is incredible. The #SeeingScotland photo competition was a wonderful idea, and the photo at RSPB Mersehead very much represents my family’s life in Scotland this year. We have such amazing natural landscapes and wildlife on our doorstep in Dumfries & Galloway and we try to get out and explore them as often as possible, so I wanted my entry to reflect that.

“Thank you to everyone who took the time to vote for the photo. It’s lovely to know that a little piece of Dumfries & Galloway will be hanging in the Scottish Parliament.”

Harry Benson CBE said: “I like a photograph that cannot happen again, that would be difficult to set up and do it over again, a good picture is basically a glimpse and gone forever! I prefer photos with people in, of course – a photograph without people in it can be done anytime, you can just wait for the light to be in your favour, or whatever.

“The photograph of the boy and his dog on the Solway Coast is very interesting and evokes the loneliness of a boy and his dog alone. The quietness of the early morning light casts its glow on the water and sand. The photographer has a regard for beauty. Keep taking photographs!”

The Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament, the Rt. Hon Ken Macintosh MSP said: “I would like to congratulate Lorna for her winning entry – it’s clear why this photograph inspired so many people across Scotland to choose it as their favourite.

“This competition was all about encouraging people to engage with their Parliament through the medium of photography and I hope it has helped showcase how beautiful, diverse and exciting life in Scotland can be.

“I also hope it has inspired people to connect with Holyrood and their representatives through Instagram. The competition may be over but we’d like everyone to keep sending their photographs and to share their images of life in Scotland today.”