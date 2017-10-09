Searching for old RAF comrade from Camelon

A former member of the RAF is trying to trace an old comrade who is originally from Camelon.

Mike Fletcher hopes to track down Wilma Muir, who lived with her parents and brother in Antonine Street in the early 1960s.

She served alongside him in the RAF at Compton Basset in Wiltshire in 1962/63.

After demob she left for Durban in South Africa and the pair corresponded by letter before losing touch.

Mike said: “I don’t think she was very happy there so may have moved back to Scotland. I’m happily married and always wondered what life has been like for Wilma.”

Anyone who can help can call Mike on 01432 830608.