Search to find Scotland’s best park

Do you think that your local park, playground or playing field is the best in the Scotland? Here’s your chance to prove it.

UK-wide charity Fields in Trust have launched a campaign to find the UK’s Best Park, as voted by you.

This unique award is open to all public green spaces across the UK through a simple online nomination at www.fieldsintrust.org/bestpark

It might be that your local park is great for a Sunday afternoon stroll, your neighbourhood playground is a hive of activity for children, or a nature reserve provides a stress-free space to relax. This is your chance to help your favourite space gain the recognition it deserves.

Launching the UK’s Best Park award in Scotland, former Scotland International footballer and Fields in Trust Ambassador Pat Nevin said: “Growing up in Glasgow, I was very grateful for any access to outdoor space, which was something I really appreciated as a youngster, not just because I wanted to be a football player but also because I wanted to spend time outdoors with my friends.

“I understand how important these spaces and the opportunities they provide for our communities are as well as ensuring the site will be there for future generations to enjoy.”

Scotland’s parks are keen contenders for the crown of UK’s best Park. Last year Duthie Park in Aberdeen was one of three finalists.

UK’s Best Park is a unique award open to all local green spaces. A simple online nomination form allows anyone to suggest their favourite green space. This will be followed by a public vote with the winner announced at the Fields in Trust Awards ceremony on November 30.