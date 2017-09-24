Search for man missing since Thursday

Police are anxious to trace missing man Brian Barry McGowan (42), who was last seen in Plean’s Gillespie Terrace on Thursday afternoon.

They want to hear from anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts as enquiries continue to confirm he is safe and well – he has not gone missing before.

Barry is 5ft 10ins slim with short dark hair, and has a Stirling area accent.

Anyone who can help, or can suggest where he may have headed, should phone 101 and quote incident No.2186 of September 22.