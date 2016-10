A Bonnybridge woman is anxious for the safe return of her cat, who suffers from breathing problems and needs regular medication.

The much-loved male cat is microchipped, and has a red and white collar with his name and a contact number.

The owner has asked people in Paterson Place and Gateside to look in places like garages and sheds to see if he’s perhaps taken shelter there.

Anyone who can help should phone 07563032920.