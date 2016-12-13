Scribbled signature boosts hospice

Christmas came early for Strathcarron Hospice this week when it was given a cheque for £5000 from fundraising group The Scribbler’s Picnic.

A group of local volunteers set up The Scribbler’s Picnic in 2001 to hold fundraising music events for cancer related charities following the death of local musician, teacher and writer Graham Whitelaw. Graham’s daughter Katy, accompanied by her children Sandy and Corrie (pictured) visited the Dunipace hospice to hand over the cheque.

The money was raised at this year’s Scribbler’s Picnic family music festival and fun day at Stirling Rugby Club.

Katy said: “The work being carried out by staff at the hospice is wonderful and makes a massive difference to those being treated there and to their families. Everyone involved in our fundraising efforts places a huge value on the importance of end of life care for those suffering from cancer.” Strathcarron fundraising manager Jackie Johnston said: “It is kind of The Scribbler’s Picnic to continue to keep the work of Strathcarron in mind in this way, their generosity is greatly appreciated.”