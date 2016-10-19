Scottish road death figures for 2015 released

Final statistics confirm that 168 people were killed in reported road accidents in Scotland in 2015, 17 per cent less than in 2014.

Transport Scotland Statisticians today released final figures for road casualties reported to the police in Scotland in 2015.

The figures show the total number of casualties fell by three per cent between 2014 and 2015 from 11,307 to 10,968, the lowest number since records began. As well as the decrease in fatalities between 2014 and 2015, the number of people seriously injured also decreased by six per cent to 1,596.

The figures also show that, in 2015, there were 972 child casualties in reported road accidents, a decrease of 6 per cent since 2014. This included four fatalities, 3 fewer than 2014, and 139 children who were seriously injured, down from 172 in 2014.

There were three fewer pedal cyclists killed than in 2014 and 15 less pedestrian fatalities. There were also three less motorcyclists killed and nineteen less car user fatalities.

2015 saw a seven per cent reduction in car users seriously injured, motorcyclist seriously injured decreased by 21 per cent and there was also a slight reduction in pedestrians seriously injured; however, there was a 3 per cent increase in pedal cyclists seriously injured and bus casualties seriously injured increased from 28 to 49 between 2014 and 2015.

These statistics provide updates on progress against Scotland’s road safety targets as set out in the Scottish Road Safety Framework. Compared to the 2004-2008 baseline, in 2015 there were:

168 fatalities, a reduction of 42 per cent (2015 milestone - 30% reduction; 2020 target - 40% reduction).

1,596 serious injuries, a reduction of 39 per cent (2015 milestone - 43% reduction; 2020 target - 55% reduction).

an average of seven children killed over the last three years, a reduction of 57 per cent (2015 milestone - 35% reduction; 2020 target - 50% reduction).

139 children seriously injured, a reduction of 57% (2015 milestone - 50% reduction; 2020 target - 65% reduction).

The figures released today were produced by independent statistical staff free from any political interference, in accordance with professional standards set out in the Code of Practice for Official Statistics.