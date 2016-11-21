Scots shoppers put off by Black Friday frenzy

Fair trade pioneer Traidcraft is calling on people to take a step back from the Black Friday frenzy as a recent survey found almost half of people in Scotland (49 per cent) are put off shopping because of it.

After £2 billion was spent on Black Friday last year, retailers are gearing up for the biggest shopping day of the year, with discounts launching earlier than ever. Instead of getting caught up in the chaos, Traidcraft’s ‘Just Friday’ initiative is offering an alternative for shoppers around the country.

The independent survey commissioned by the organisation also found that more than four in 10 respondents would like to see Black Friday stopped altogether. Meanwhile, one third of people surveyed are also unlikely to be buying online this Cyber Monday, the event which follows Black Friday, although one in 10 will be keeping an eye on deals during the working day.

Now in its third year, ‘Just Friday’ calls on people to take a moment to stop, breathe and buy their gifts mindfully and ethically. By buying from ethical organisations, consumers shopping on Black Friday can use their spending power to help people in developing countries.

Traidcraft’s Marketing Director, Larry Bush, commented: “After the success of previous years, we’re running our Just Friday initiative again to encourage people to take a step back from the chaos of Black Friday and put a bit more thought and enjoyment back into the shopping experience.

“Last year we saw over 1 million people engage with our Just Friday campaign and we also recorded our best ever weekend for online sales of ethical gifts and products, which goes to show that there’s growing support for a positive alternative to the mindless shopping frenzy of Black Friday.

“With recent reports suggesting Black Friday may not even provide the cheapest deals, it’s no surprise that a significant proportion of people are put off shopping on that day. Even if just a tiny proportion of the £2 billion spent last year, was spent with ethical, fair trade organisations, we could make a huge difference to people’s lives around the world.

“We hope this year, we’ll help even more people overcome some of the stress and negative emotions associated with shopping and think about buying more meaningful gifts for their loved ones.”

Traidcraft’s Just Friday is also being backed by ethical retailer People Tree. Bruce Steinberg, Managing Director of People Tree, said: “Retailers such as People Tree and Traidcraft are constantly proving that brands can produce with respect for people and the planet. Thoughtless consumption is negatively affecting people on both ends – shoppers as well as artisans, producers and farmers. By shopping mindfully and spending with ethical and sustainable brands this Just Friday, we can empower, bring environmental and social change and step by step transform the economy.”

‘Just Friday’ is part of Traidcraft’s Show You Care campaign, which is running up until Christmas and encourages consumers to shop with thought and love, enabling the organisation to continue its life changing and pioneering work in developing countries.

You can find out more about Traidcraft by visiting www.traidcraft.co.uk