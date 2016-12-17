Scotland’s level of inactivity over Christmas revealed

Scots will spend 198 hours sitting down over the festive period this December, according to new statistics released by British Heart Foundation (BHF) Scotland for its Treks Campaign.

With Christmas almost in sight, many of our healthy habits will have already gone out the window.

But a new survey by BHF Scotland has revealed just how much people’s inactivity and overindulgence skyrockets in the festive period.

The survey revealed that over a third of Scots (37%) will do absolutely no exercise throughout the whole of December, while a further 28% will do less than an hour a week. According to the survey, just over 1million people in the UK, or one in 20, that already had an exercise regime won’t get back to their usual routine until February.

Coupled with this, throughout December, Scots will chalk up an incredible 198 hours of sedentary behaviour per person, spent sitting eating, cosied up in front of the TV or driving home to see loved ones.

We all love to overindulge over the festive period, but the survey also showed many of us aren’t aware just how many calories there are in some of our favourite Christmas treats. Over a third of people in Scotland (38%) underestimate just how many calories there are in a mince pie, and close to two thirds (63%) underestimate just how many calories are in a cheeseboard.

Over Christmas period, Scots will collectively put on 1.8million stone by New Year. On average per person, those polled say they are expecting to put on over 5lbs by the New Year.

BHF Scotland is encouraging everyone to kick-start a healthier New Year once the festivities are over by signing up to one of the charity’s UK or overseas treks and raising money for life saving research. Around 3,500 people took on a UK or overseas trek or cycling challenge in support of the nation’s heart charity last year, raising close to an incredible £1.5million for vital research.

Krystyna Grant, Head of Adventure at the BHF, said: “We all love to indulge and let loose over the Christmas period, but by eating to excess, and kicking our exercise routines to the kerb, we’re likely to pile on the pounds. Taking on one of our incredible treks is the perfect way to get back to your heart healthy self in the New Year and help protect your heart.

“By taking on an experience of a lifetime for the BHF, you can join our fight against heart disease, help get back in shape and raise funds for our life saving research.”

Around half of residents in the country (46%) have a New Year’s resolution to beat the bulge after Christmas. By signing up to a trek for BHF Scotland you can help fulfil that resolution whilst raising money than will help make a difference to millions.

Included in the BHF’s programme of treks and cycles are incredible overseas destinations including the Great Wall of China and magical Machu Picchu, as well as the charity’s toughest 100k treks, from London to Brighton, London to Oxford and Glasgow to Edinburgh.

People can take on an adventure of a lifetime through either self-funding or by fundraising.

To find out more about our programme of overseas and UK challenges, visit www.bhf.org.uk/challenges