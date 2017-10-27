School vandalised three times

Police are appealing for witnesses after three incidents of vandalism at Carronshore Primary School over the past month.
Damage includes rooftiles being smashed and guttering being ripped off.
PC Chris Morrison, ward officer for the Carronshore area, said: “Vandalism of any kind will not be tolerated and anyone caught will be charged and reported. We do not do warnings.” Anyone with information should call 101.
Almost Done!
Registering with Falkirk Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.