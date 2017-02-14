School pupils get fighting fit to tackle stress

Pupils got a hands-on insight into some of the ways they can improve their fitness, health and wellbeing.

Grangemouth High School held its first ever Health Awareness Week at the start of the month and the event, organised by PE teacher Kate McKnight, was a resounding success.

Kate said: “The young people today face many pressures to achieve social norms and often suppress individual identities. Sometimes they battle with difficult backgrounds and home lives along with the day to day stress of school life.

“Health and well-being is a responsibility for all educators and therefore it is important to continually provide opportunities for young people to understand their own and others health.”

Running over four days, the initiative featured a health fare with stalls run by outside agencies, including Woman’s Aid, Samaritans, Royal Air Cadets, Head Hunters Martial Arts and Falkirk on Fire Hot Yoga and Fitness Centre.

The school also held a create-a-smoothie competition and an in-house lunch-time zumba contest.