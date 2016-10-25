School days are over for head Linda-Anne

Headteacher Linda-Anne Reid’s school days came full circle as she retired from her post at Stenhousemuir Primary.

She handed over the reins earlier this month at the school where she was once a pupil and was later in charge for 13 years.

Reflecting on her 37 years teaching in the Falkirk area, Mrs Reid said she had loved every minute.

However, what she enjoyed most was bringing new teachers into leadership roles and said the current heads at Carronshore, Comely Park and Victoria Primary were all previously her deputies.

After graduating from Callendar Park College, her first post was in 1979 at Greenhill Primary, High Bonnybridge.

She later moved to Bonnybridge Primary where she was senior teacher before becoming assistant head at Bo’ness Public School.

Mrs Reid (58) said: “I was there when the centenary of Bo’ness Fair took place so that involved a lot of work.”

She then was given her first headteacher role at Bainsford Primary where spent seven years before moving to Stenhousemuir.

Mrs Reid also spent ten years working with HM Inspectorate of Education.

Looking forward to spending more time with her family – husband Andrew, daughter Alison and son-in-law Paul Mackie, and her parents, Margaret and John Mitchell of Carronshore, she also plans to get involved in local politics and “I may even write a book”.