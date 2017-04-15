Sarah Morgan ‘live in Bonnybridge’

Voice of Bonnybridge Sarah Morgan is billed as a star turn at a special fundraising fashion show to be staged in the community centre on May 6.

Tickets are still available for the B Beautiful Fashion Show event, in aid of the local youth group, and are available priced £5 from Retro & Sweet.

The evening also includes a Paw Patrol for the kids, and a free mocktail and goody bag (and juice for the kids) included in the ticket price.

There will be a selection of ladieswear, party and prom dresses for £5 or less, while stalls will include, popcorn, candy floss, sweetie cones, cupcakes and glitzerella.