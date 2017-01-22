Sarah Morgan is “the Voice” of Bonnybridge

She’s just 16, works in a kebab shop, and has just been told she’s “a songbird” by Gavin Rossdale, celebrity judge on ITV’s hit talent show The Voice.

Now Bonnybridge girl Sarah Morgan is set to be bombarded with requests for an appearance at local gala days, after a storming performance of Ella Henderson’s “Missing” on last night’s show.

During her epic performance, watched by gran Susan Morgan and other family members, Sarah told the judges the emotional power in her voice stemmed from her difficult childhood.

The frank account of what she had been through moved judge Jennifer Hudson to say “I understand you now” – adding that she was using her music as an escape from the traumas of the past.

Now she is set for the next round, and an ever-growing local following will be cheering her on at home.

Local Facebook site Bonnybridge Banter is full of praise from admirers who are also friends and neighbours – all thrilled that the talented young girl from their town has proved she has the potential to go all the way to the top.

Typical of the local comments on Facebook today was the praise from contributor Agnes Monro Campbell, who said: “Sarah, you are one amazing young lady ....great voice, lovely personality,beautifu, wish you all the best and sure you’ve got a great future in front of you.”

Gavin Rossdale spoke for many when he said: “The world is your oyster with that voice - I was waiting for someone like you”.

If you missed last night’s episode you can still catch it on STV-player at http://player.stv.tv/summary/the-voice/