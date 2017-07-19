Safe Base scheme will resume next month and operate on key dates until the end of the year

Bosses have promised visitors they can stay safe in Falkirk town centre at night and there will be help for those who fall victim to drug or alcohol abuse.

Business management team Falkirk Delivers has confirmed its Safe Base scheme launched in 2009 will be operating on key dates between August and the end of the year from the Community Education Centre in Park Street.

Working in partnership with Falkirk Council, taxi marshals and street pastors will be on duty between 10pm and 4am on August 4 and 5, October 28 and December 15, 16, 22, 23, 24, 29, 30 and 31.

Police Scotland, Scottish Ambulance Service, British Red Cross and Signpost Recovery are the other key players in the Safer Streets Partnership which aims to reduce instances of crime and anti-social behaviour.

Sarah Winters of Falkirk Delivers said: “Dedicated patrols on these dates will focus, as always, on ensuring people can walk around our town centre after dark free from the threat of harm or injury and ensure they get home safely.

“The project also gives people the opportunity to discuss issues such as drug and alcohol abuse or mental health. All this helps make the town a safer community as well as improving the perception of the night time economy.”

A survey in January by Falkirk Delivers revealed 100 per cent of those asked agreed the permanent operation of the taxi marshal service changes people’s perception of Falkirk for the better and nearly 99 per cent agreed the Safe Base operation helped the night time economy.

It claims that last December two dozen possible calls to A&E or ambulance were avoided because they were dealt with at Safe Base and over the seven days of operation Police Scotland and Scottish Ambulance Service made an estimated saving of over £20,000.

John Stark of Street Pastors said: “On behalf of our group of very ordinary folk, no matter how nice or horrible the weather, we will patrol the streets to listen and provide assistance, care and help.”