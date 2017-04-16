Running along to the great Roman Bake-off

There will be plenty of Roman in the gloamin’ around Falkirk’s Callendar House on Tuesday, in a themed race to celebrate World Heritage Day.

Picts will be pitted against Romans in what’s billed as epic 5k race to the finish line – with special prizes for the best costumes.

Staged in partnership with Falkirk Community Trust the race also features free blue facepaint for the Picts, and helmets for the Romans, but contestants are encouraged to bring their own gear too.

Registration starts from 6pm and the race starts at 6.30pm.

Meanwhile Callendar House will play host to the Great Roman Bake Off, in which - a bit like the TV bake-off programme - attendees can vote for their favourites in a special Roman-themed bake sale.

The museum will be open after hours for this event, so you can explore the true stories behind the Antonine Wall and those who built it.

No tickets are required for the Great Roman Bake Off, but If you’d like to get involved get in touch through info@digit2017.com.

The organisers are inviting donations of £5 on the day to support a Falkirk Community Trust project with local schools.