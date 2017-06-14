Run gets to the heart of the matter

British Heart Foundation (BHF) Scotland is looking for people to pound the pavements for this year’s Falkirk Fun Run.

The charity is urging residents young and old to sign up for the 5k, which starts in the grounds of Callendar House, in Callendar Park on August 27, to help fund life saving research.

Participants can run, jog or walk the route for a very good cause – helping the BHF continue to fund its work to transform the lives of people living with heart and circulatory conditions.

Bill Brodie, chairman of BHF Falkirk branch, said: “We’re really looking forward to the run. It’s set to be a really fantastic day and we hope to see lots of people coming together to join us in the fight for every heartbeat.

“We are hoping to raise in excess of £2000 for the BHF’s life saving research, which will help make a difference to the lives of those fighting a daily battle with heart conditions.”

Visit www.bhf.org.uk/FalkirkFunRun for more information.