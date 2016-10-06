Royal Highland Show celebrates win

The Royal Highland Show, one of the UK’s biggest celebrations of farming, food and rural life, has scooped the Best In House Event Award at The Drum Scottish Event Awards, held in Glasgow on Wednesday (October 5).

The Show, which has been running for 177 years and attracts over 185,000 each year to its home at the Royal Highland Centre, is the flagship event of agricultural charity, the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS).

A core in-house, year round team organises the major event, which regularly hosts key political figures, members of the royal family and attracts international media to experience the best in livestock, food & drink, machinery and rural living.

The win comes on the back of a Bronze Award for Event Marketing at the Marketing Society Scotland’s Star Awards and nominations for the forthcoming Thistle Awards (Best Cultural Event) and the National Outdoor Event Awards (Scotland Tribute Award), both of which will be held in November.

Show Manager, David Jackson, said: “It has been immensely rewarding for my team to see their hard work recognised by an industry that achieves so much for Scotland and operates at such a high standard.

“The Royal Highland Show has been running for 177 years, and the heart of the event is, and always will be, agriculture. However, one major change over the past 10 years is the sustained level of interest from non-farming audiences, which now make up 60% of our visitors. The task for my team each year is to deliver an outstanding event that is still true to its roots as a showcase for the best livestock in the world, but also offers new and engaging elements for our urban audiences. Every year we relish this challenge and the numbers are speaking for themselves, with the 2016 Show breaking our own attendance record for the second year running.”