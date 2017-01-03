Rotarians gift bags to foodbank

Larbert Rotary Club has donated 70 handbags filled with assorted goods to Falkirk Foodbank.

It has been recognised that if at times people find it difficult to purchase food then it is likely that they will also find it difficult to afford other essential items such as toiletries.

After seeking donations, the Rotary Club were able to fill 70 handbags and president Sharon Sisman visited the Foodbank to hand over the handbags in time for Christmas.

Our photo shows from l to r foodbank volunteer Ian Donaldson, the Rev. Andrew Searle who was donating food at the time of the photograph, Jim Couper of Falkirk foodbank and Sharon Sisman.