Rotarians are boxing clever

Two local Rotary Clubs co-operated in a plea to the people Falkirk and Grangemouth for much needed cash to fund the delivery of ShelterBoxes to disaster stricken areas of the world.

The Rotary Clubs of Grangemouth and Falkirk set up the ShelterBox tent in York Square in Grangemouth on Saturday, September 16, and in the Howgate the following week. The generosity of the people of Falkirk and Grangemouth saw £987 accumulated from the two collections. Shelterbox is a charity that was initially set up by a Rotary Club in the south of England and has since grown into an international phenomenon providing immediate succour to those unfortunates who are left homeless as a result of natural disaster or war. Most recently hurricanes in the Caribbean, earthquakes in Mexico and floods in Bangladesh have featured in the appalling catalogue of human misery that leaves countless millions of people homeless. ShelterBox deliver the essentials people need to begin rebuilding their lives in the aftermath of a disaster.