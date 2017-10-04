Robert braves 10,000ft drop for charity

A coach builder took a leap of faith in a thrilling tandem skydive to raise funds for charity.

Robert Hogg (44), from Grahamsdyke Place, Bo’ness, plunged 10,000ft last Saturday at Strathallan, Perth, with “terrified” partner Anne-Marie and daughter Shannon (10) watching on.

It is not the first time Robert has braved the drop doing the Titan Crane jump and another skydive for charity a few years ago.

So with World Alzheimer’s Day on September 21, Robert, who works in Falkirk for bus firm Alexander Dennis, decided he wanted to do it again, raising over £1800 for charity.

The former Bo’ness Academy pupil said: “It’s beginning to affect more and more people so I just wanted to do my bit.

“It was an amazing experience, words can’t describe the feeling when you are falling. You fall 5000 feet in 30 seconds – it is such a rush.

“When I landed I turned around to the instructor I said I wanted to go again.

“When I was a youngster I enjoyed skiiing and riding my BMX so I suppose that’s where I get the buzz from.”

His partner Anne-Marie said: “I can’t say I wasn’t nervous, I was terrified watching him go. I couldn’t believe the fact he was so excited,

“I was happy to see him coming down with Shannon cheering him on. I certainly couldn’t have done it.”

Robert added: “Thanks to everyone who has supported me and tried to help make a difference.”

To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/roberthogg1234.