Road closures will cause traffic chaos

Drivers face traffic chaos in Falkirk from today (Thursday) until Christmas as the latest phase of the Town Heritage Improvement project gets underway.

Major resurfacing of roads and footpaths and lighting improvements mean Manor Street will be closed to vehicles – including blue badge holders - until the end of September.

Similar upgrades will shut Kirk Wynd between September 28 and November 15 and Princess Street from November 16 to December 22.

Falkirk Council has warned that while pedestrians will be able to get in and out, these roads will be no-go areas for private traffic while work is ongoing.

It says deliveries to shops and businesses will be “by arrangement” and issued a ‘hot line’ number 077 175 101 45 for traders to call.

The THI ‘public realm improvement scheme’ was announced in May, will last a year and cost nearly £1.5 million.

It is claimed it will enhance the physical appearance to the town centre as a shopping and tourism destination.

The overall project launched in 2013 and funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund, Historic Environment Scotland, Falkirk Council and Falkirk BID will see £5.5 million invested in the town centre by 2018.

The scheme typically involves the funders contributing to a ‘common good fund’ from which grants are given to property owners, businesses and organisations to allow them to carry out high quality repairs and other works to historic properties and spaces and regenerate the area’s unique and rich heritage.

Major improvements have already been carried on buildings in Upper Newmarket Street and Vicar Street, sections of Falkirk High Street and parts of Kirk Wynd.