Road closing to fix flooding

A road in Larbert is to close while flood prevention work is carried out.

Hamilton Road which runs through the Kinnaird estate is prone to flooding when there is heavier than usual rainfall.

Angry neighbours claim the flooding started after new housing was built and trees and flood planes were taken away, however, Falkirk Council say the tree removal work did not cause the current flooding issues.

A council spokesperson said: “We are aware of periodic flooding difficulties along Hamilton Road and the adjoining field that is now being developed. A drainage improvement scheme has been designed and should start in four to six weeks’ time. The road will be closed to allow for these works to take place.

“In the meantime, roads officers will continue to monitor the site to assess the condition of the road and any standing water present will be drained if required.”