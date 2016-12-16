Road closed as fire crews tackle restaurant blaze

Fire crews and police were called out to a fire at a prominent restaurant this morning.

A blaze was reported at just before 9am at the Living Room at Livingston’s in Linlithgow’s High Street after a washing machine tumble dryer caught fire in a ground floor utility room.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service say three crews attended the incident, which is ongoing.

Fire fighters managed to get the blaze under control by 9.46am, but two crews are still on the scene and police have closed the road, but expect it to be open before the afternoon.