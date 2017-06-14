Rhiannon is queen for day

Preparing for Kincardine’s big day at the weekend are these excited members of the Gala Day royal party.

The Tulliallan Primary School youngsters are joined by Gracious Lady Mary MacDonald who will perform the crowning ceremony.

All will be taking part in the procession which leaves from the show green at 12.15pm on Saturday, winding its way around the village before arriving at the Burnside Park where Queen Elect Rhiannon Bramham will be crowned at 1pm.

An afternoon of entertainment and fun for all the family will follow.

Music will be provided by 1st Tulliallan Boys’ Brigade Band, who will also march in the parade.

As well as traditional side shows, there will be a chance for youngsters and adults too, to visit the petting zoo, be mesmerised by a magician and take part in lots of other activities, all adding up to a great day out.

Wristbands for the entertainment cost £12 while picnic bag tickets for children are £1.50.

Other members of the Gala Day retinue are: Cameron Douglas, Herald; Amy Fawcett, Lady in Waiting; Ruby Stewart, Lady in Waiting and Amber Glendinning, Lady in Waiting;Robbie Pirie, Page boy; Heidi Glendinning, Lady in Waiting; Orla Empson, Flower Girl; Eve O’Connel, Flower Girl; and Jayden McNab, Page Boy.

Now everyone in the village has their fingers crossed that the sun shines on Rhiannon’s big day.