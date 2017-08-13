Revellers awash with colour as Linlithgow gets into party spirit

Party at the Palace proved a real hit with revellers at the sold out festival on Saturday.

Over 8000 festival-goers descended onto the site on the idyllic setting overlooking the Palace in the event’s fourth year.

The Noisettes, Lightning Seeds and Ash received warm applause with songs from the bands like Never Forget You, Life of Riley and Shining Light being real crowd pleasers, before Saturday night headliners Kaiser Chiefs appeared on the main stage just before 9pm.

The band’s front man Ricky Wilson bounced around stage in an energetic display, singing the hits that propelled them to the top of the charts such as Everyday I love you less and less, Ruby and I Predict a Riot. He built up a real rapport fans who were joining in signing and dancing before signing off with Oh My God and launching confetti streamers into the crowd.

Despite being overcast it remained dry for most of the day and few drops of rain failed to dampen the spirit of the crowd who were enjoying every minute of it.

There was a real carnival atmosphere with festival-goers awash with colour, energy and enthusiasm and it wasn’t just the main stage that was able to draw in an audience as fans hoping to get a glimpse of some of the potential stars of tomorrow honed in on the break out stage.

Sunday promises to be just as exciting with Dodgy and Hipsway lined up later on in the afternoon before indie band Razorlight and Scots star Amy Macdonald pull down the curtain on the festival for another year.