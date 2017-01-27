Residents want speeding cars dealt with as quickly as possible

Concerned residents have taken action to call a halt on the drivers who are using a local road as if it was a racing track.

Householders in Bonnybridge have signed a petition directed at both Falkirk Council and Police Scotland, urging either organisation – or both – to take immediate action.

‘It is only a matter of time before there is an accident’

They want them to deal with the motorists who are tearing down the village’s Bonnyside Road, which is an unclassified stretch of road, at terrifying and potentially lethal high speeds.

The campaign, which now has the backing of well over 50 residents of Bonnyside Road and nearby Bonnymill Place and Bonnymill Terrace, is also supported by local councillor Baillie Billy Buchanan.

He said: “The residents of Bonnyside Road, with my full support, have raised a petition that will be presented to both the council and Police Scotland to take immediate appropriate steps to stamp out the dangerous driving of some individuals on this stretch of road.

“The petition highlights the serious concerns the residents have regarding the complete recklessness of some individuals driving on this road who are a danger to themselves and the residents.

“While it is only a few motorists guilty of this, it is only a matter of time before there is an accident. We must ensure everyone is more aware of the genuine concerns of the residents and that some measures are put in place to safeguard the health and wellbeing of residents as quickly as possible.

“The council and Police Scotland both have a remit to ensure the health and safety of all and it is hoped it will be possible to organise a meeting with all parties to see exactly what measures can be put in place.”

Baillie Buchanan has also distributed leaflets locally urging motorists to drive carefully on this road.