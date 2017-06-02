Residents raise concern over damaged pavements

Residents have raised concerns over the poor state of pavements throughout Bo’ness.

Pedestrians fear the uneven and cracked surfaces underfoot are a hazard for both young and old and it is only a matter of time before someone is hurt.

Areas in the town that are suffering from the problem include parts of Gauze Road opposite Bo’ness Academy and St Mary’s Primary, Erngarth Road and Memorial Road.

On the Bo’ness Matters Facebook page, one resident posted a picture of the pavement on Gauze Road and said: “Is it really too much to ask for a fit for purpose surface to walk on?”

Another concerned pedestrian added: “It’s shocking and very dangerous, you wonder why we pay rates.”

Others complained it was the same in their neighbourhood. It seems though they may not have to live with the problem much longer.

Falkirk Council has said it plans to resurface the pavement near the schools during the summer holidays to minimise the risk to pupils.

A council spokesman said: “The work to resurface this stretch and a stretch at St Mary’s primary school was already in our planned works programme for this financial year.

“Falkirk Council has approximately 1,700km (1050 miles) of footways to maintain across the area.”