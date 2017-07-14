Residents join hunt for missing Bo’ness man

Community concern is growing for a Bo’ness man who has been missing for eight days.

Arnold Mouat (64) was last seen around 11.30pm on July 6, within an address in Panbrae Road and police believe he left the property sometime during the night. Officers issued a further appeal for Mr Mouat last Tuesday.

Yesterday (Thursday) four officers carried out a major search operation in the town supported by around 60 residents.

The search was led by Sergeant Lesley Rennie and supported by a specially trained police advisor.

They split into four teams and searched Deanfield, Foreshore, Grahamsdyke, Douglas Park and Newton in the morning.

Police have asked people in West Lothian and the Falkirk areas to check their gardens, garages and outhouse for any signs of him.

Police Scotland’s search and rescue officers, the dog unit and the helicopter have been used in the hunt.

Mr Mouat is described as white with a tanned complexion. He is around 6ft 3ins with dark receding hair. He is believed to be wearing distinctive blue running trainers but the rest of his clothing is unknown.

Inspector Alyson Bolton of Falkirk Police Station said: “I would thank everyone who has assisted with our search to find Arnold. Unfortunately he has not yet been traced and Arnold has now been missing for a significant amount of time.

“Arnold is a keen walker and we believe he may visit the Bo’ness Foreshore, West Lothian Golf Club or various canal paths in the local area.

“He may also have travelled to other parks in the area such as Beecraigs or Callendar Park, and may also have gone to the Linlithgow or South Queensferry areas.”