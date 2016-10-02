Red is the colour of choice for Scottish motorists

Red is the colour of choice for motorists in Scotland according to car sales data from local Vauxhall retailer, Evans Halshaw.

Part of a UK-wide study into car colour, the findings are in contrast with the national picture where white is the most popular choice.

While a neutral colour palette of white, black and grey is favoured by most, some motorists are breaking the mould with occasional splashes of yellow and orange also on the specification list when purchasing their shiny new motor.

Vauxhall has partnered with leading psychologist, Professor Craig Jackson, from Birmingham City University to look at why we are drawn to particular colours when choosing a car. He explains why colour preference is such a complex area:

“This is an aspect of human behaviour that psychologists have been researching for decades, yet it can still be quite a confusing area. The relationship between people and the colours around us can be quite complex, and colour preferences are not the same for all products. For instance, people generally prefer white kitchen appliances, but not white TVs. When it comes to cars, we often see red sports cars but not so many red 4x4s.”

Across Europe, research reinforces the four most popular colours of vehicles to be white, black, grey and silver. As a major purchase, Professor Jackson believes these more neutral coloured vehicles are seen as more tasteful and easier to live with as a major purchase. However, he explains how colour choice is not always purely rational:

“Some experts believe colour preferences are related to our emotional responses to certain colours, while others think we have learned and associated coloured objects with emotions. This is known as colour valence theory and would suggest a blue car reminds us of clear skies and water, while a white car may subconsciously remind us of weddings. Others believe there may be more basic biological preferences for certain colours that may help us survive and thrive in nature.

“While car colour probably reveals more about our lifestyle and circumstances than it does about our personalities, we can make some interpretations about what a particular choice might reveal about the driver’s character traits and perhaps their mood when they bought the car.”

Commenting on the study, Derek Duguid, Dealer Principal at Evans Halshaw Kilmarnock, said:

“There has been a strong return to favouring white cars in recent years, but we are seeing other contenders creeping in - red remains a classic option for many drivers.

“Colour is very important to the majority of our customers and is a key way of injecting their own personality into their vehicle. Some like to be distinctive with colour, while others are more attuned to current trends. We love to see our customers enjoy the process of creating their own bespoke vehicle and really making it their own.”

Appealing to drivers looking for a car to stand out from the crowd, the Vauxhall ADAM UNLIMITED provides more personalisation options than ever before. With a creative palette of 19 colours including ‘James Blonde’, ‘Pump up the blue’ and ‘I’ll be black’ as well as vivid tones provided through ‘Mr Darkside’, ‘Dancing Green’ and ‘Orange Alert’, customers to the dealership in Scotland can find their perfect match.

What Does Your Car Say About You?

Blue / Green / White: These classic colours are most likely to be the choice of confident, yet unobtrusive individuals who feel little need to force their own agenda or views on others.

Silver / Grey: The sign of a practical, pragmatic and conservative person. Owners of grey and silver cars are likely to be logical thinkers who plan ahead.

Red ​/ Orange / Black: These are the traditional ‘sporty’ colours and drivers of these car may be competitive, but also have traditional views. They probably see themselves as desirable people and could have a tendency to take things a little too seriously at times.

Brown / Gold: Both shades are preferred by women. These are unobtrusive and non-threatening individuals who are thoughtful of others and steady characters.

Yellow / Purple: These are the drivers with the most individualistic viewpoints who are likely to be peaceful, people-focused and caring towards others.

Pink: Drivers of this feminine hue are likely to have an optimistic outlook and strong sense of self-identity, but could have a tendency to overlook the needs of others at times.

To find your colour co-ordinated Vauxhall and to view the extensive range of vehicles, visit Evans Halshaw with dealerships in Ardrossan, Edinburgh, Falkirk and Kilmarnock.