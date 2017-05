The British Red Cross has said sorry to a customer who had his paper £5 note issued by a Scottish bank rejected at one of its shops.

Franz Grimley from Hallglen was furious his fiver was refused at the branch in Stenhousemuir.

A spokeswoman at the UK charity said: “We apologise for the confusion and clarified advice to our shops.

“Scottish paper five pound notes are of course very welcome both in British Red Cross shops and as donations to help us continue our work.”