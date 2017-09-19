Recycling centre fire started deliberately

A huge blaze which took 30 firefighters 12 hours to bring under control was started deliberately say police.

The fire broke out at a compost slab behind the Kinneil Kerse recycling centre in Grangemouth Road, Bo’ness shortly after 7pm last night (Monday).

The flames raged through the night and fire crews were still at the site, which is run by Falkirk Council, at 11.30am this morning.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said six appliances were in attendance using high-powered hoses on the affected area which was around 40m x 40m.

Police say the fire caused around £4000 worth of damage and are appealing for witnesses to come forward with information.

A spokesperson said: “Thanks to our colleagues in the Fire Service, this has now been brought under control, however, we are looking for the public to assist us in identifying who is responsible for this reckless act.

“If anyone has any information in relation to this incident please contact 101 and quote PS20170918-3707 or CF0131730917.”

A council spokesman said: “We were alerted around 8pm last night (Monday) to a report of a fire at Kinneil Kerse recycling centre.

“On further investigation, the fire was at our composting slab, used for garden waste, that lies around 50 metres away from the main recycling area and facilities.

“Scottish Fire and Rescue have been on site throughout the night dealing with the incident.”

The fire did not affect the main recycling site which remained fully open to the public, with all facilities operational throughout today.