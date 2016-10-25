Recognition for housing officer

A housing officer who has brought more than 100 empty houses back into use has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award.

Allyson Allison, who runs the Forth Valley Empty Homes Project, is a finalist for the Chartered Institute of Housing Robina Goodland Excellence Award for Women Achievers in Housing.

In the past three years, Allyson has helped bring 130 properties back into use as affordable homes, including one which had been empty for more than 20 years.

The Forth Valley project, a partnership between Falkirk and Stirling councils, has brought in £375,000 in council tax, a combination of recovered debt and discounts which apply to empty homes.

Allyson said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have been nominated and rather shocked.

“I get great job satisfaction being able to help and support owners and at the same time contributing to the national strategic objectives of bringing long term empty homes back into use and therefore contributing to the increase supply of homes.”