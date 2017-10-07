Rebels and redcoats at Callendar House

The stirring story of the last great Jacobite victory will be brought to life by historian and Geoff Bailey at Callendar House on Monday.

At a special lunchtime event he will revisit the bloody events of January 17, 1746, when the Falkirk tenants of the Earl of Kilmarnock were among the ranks of Prince Charles Edward Stuart.

Kilmarnock’s wife, Lady Ann Livingston, was living at Callendar House at the time, and was entertaining redcoat commander Henry Hawley.

He was blithely unaware that her husband - with the rest of the rebel army - was at that very moment maneouvreing to destroy his army.

Thoroughly out-generalled, the hapless Hawley saw his prime shock force - massed ranks of cavalry - scythed down by a discplined volley from the waiting clansmen.

Thoroughly beaten, the redcoat army fled through the town centre amid desperate hand to hand fighting.

Up to 400 Hanoverian army soldiers had died in the battle of Falkirk Muir, with many more taken prisoner - but the triumph was all in vain.

The retreat continued to Culloden, where a demoralised, starving and hugely outnumbered rebel army was slaughtered by the army of the Duke of Cumberland.

Falkirk’s major role in the 1745 Rising will be told in full at Monday’s lunch - tickets £7.50 inclouding tea/coffee and sandwiches.

To book a place phone 01324 506850.