Ready for Race for Life

Fundraisers will turn Callendar Park pink on Sunday for the annual Race for Life 5k.

Organised by Cancer Research UK, the event brings in vital funds to help scientists find new ways to treat cancer and save more lives.

Beginning at 11am the event will see women of all ages walk, jog or run round the course. Some will sprint and others will walk, but all will have pledged to raise cash for the charity.

Katie Palmer, Cancer Research UK’s Falkirk event manager, said: “Race for Life events are non-competitive and participants can choose to walk, jog or run around the course. Whether they’re planning an amble with friends, or a 5k sprint, every step participants take together will help to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.

“Every day, 88 people are diagnosed with cancer in Scotland. Together, we can stop this devastating disease in its tracks.”