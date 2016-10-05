Rare Glenfiddich 1937 sets record price

A bottle of The Glenfiddich Collection 1937 sold for a record beating £68,500 at Bonhams Whisky Sale in Edinburgh today (Wednesday, October 5), having been estimated at £25,000-35,000.

The price is the highest paid at auction for a bottle of Glenfiddich and a Scottish auction house record for the sale of a single malt.

The whisky, which was bought by a bidder in the Far East, was laid down in cask 843 at The Glenfiddich Distillery in 1937, the year of George VI’s coronation, and bottled 64 years later in 2001.

It is highly unusual for a single malt Scotch Whisky of this age to have kept its strength and it is this attribute which makes the sixty bottles from cask 843 so special. It is the oldest and rarest bottling ever undertaken at the distillery.

Bonhams Whisky specialist Martin Green said, “The record price reflects the exceptional rarity of the Glenfiddich Rare Collection 1937 and its great appeal to collectors everywhere.”

In total, the sale made £310,000.